Water World adds “Quiet Room” to park

Dothan's most exciting beach is finding ways to make fun in the summer sun easier 4 you.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Families with children who are nursing or have special needs now have a safe space to go to Dothan’s most exciting beach.

Water World has added a quiet room to their park. The room is for children with special needs who need a break from the park, or for parents with babies who need a cool, quiet place to nurse.

The air-conditioned room includes a couch and chair with pillows, a sound machine, a light projector, and sensory-related toys. Keys are rented out free of charge for 30-minute slots from the park office.

“We have a lot of parents with small children, and moms that are nursing and kids with disabilities need to have a place to go, so they can have a little privacy and enjoy the atmosphere out here,” explains Water World employee Robert Talliaferro.

Employees say the room has already been used multiple times since opening at the beginning of this month, and that additions for the room are already being planned.

