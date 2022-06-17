Advertisement

Two routes in downtown Enterprise to be resurfaced beginning Monday

Record amount of road work in Broome County this summer.
Record amount of road work in Broome County this summer.(WBNG)
By Press Release
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, June 20, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface two routes in downtown Enterprise will begin.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and roadway markings on:

  • Main Street and Plaza Drive within Boll Weevil Circle through downtown, and
  • Alabama Highway 134 West from Main Street to Boll Weevil Circle

Some nighttime paving is to be expected with this project.

There will be lane closures and reduced speed limits during construction.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $2 million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., based out of Dothan, Ala. who had the lowest bid that met project requirements.  The project is expected to be completed in the Fall.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach
Bats fly around one particular building in the apartment complex.
Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
Road Work
Milling and resurfacing projects in Dothan
Incumbent Kay Ivey is declaring victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Gov. Ivey announces Alabama hits brand-new record low unemployment rate
Man killed during assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility