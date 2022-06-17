Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
Bats fly around one particular building in the apartment complex.
Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach

Latest News

In a surprise visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges additional support for Ukraine.
British PM Johnson visits Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
Record amount of road work in Broome County this summer.
Two routes in downtown Enterprise to be resurfaced beginning Monday
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say