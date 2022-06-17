Milling and resurfacing projects in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Midsouth plans to mill Selma Street, from Third Avenue to S. Alice Street, beginning on July 5th.

The original plans were to start the project on Monday, June 20th.

The milling process should take approximately 3 days followed by resurfacing. Midsouth will also resurface E. Savannah Street, W. Savannah Street, and Vassar Street during this week, weather permitting.

