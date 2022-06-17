Advertisement

Lower Humidity Later This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The heat continues this weekend, but high temperatures will ease a few degrees for Sunday as humidity levels drop significantly. Look for the hot air to return in full force later next week, with highs Wednesday and Thursday likely to soar over the century mark.

TONIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 76°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 99°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°.  Winds N-NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Low: 71° High: 96° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 96° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 99° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 76° High: 103° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 105° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 100° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

