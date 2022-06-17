Lakepoint State Park off-road course holds ribbon cutting ceremony

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - Lakepoint State Park now has a new and exciting feature.

On Thursday, officials with the park met with local leaders and business community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new off-road vehicle course, located on the grounds of the former golf course.

“Lakepoint State Park has a great reputation as being a family-friendly fishing destination and we want to provide new amenities to the park that will enhance the overall guest experience,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Providing this new ORV course here at Lakepoint is another example of expanding our offerings to a growing outdoor recreation segment, and if you enjoy a more relaxing golf cart cruise, you can also take a ride down our new motorized natural trail.”

The course is open to everyone for $20, and can be driven with off highway vehicles with novice and experienced courses.

According to a press release, the creation of the off-road vehicle course and the motorized nature trail, which is woven into the campground, provides additional amenities for visitors to Lakepoint State Park. A grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs helped fund the projects at Lakepoint.

The park is working at securing off-road side-by-side vehicles to rent and use on the course, but currently visitors must provide their own vehicle to use it.

The off-road course will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

