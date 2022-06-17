Advertisement

Lakepoint State Park off-road course holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The off-road course will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship speaks...
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship speaks during Thursday’s ceremony at Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula.(Direct Communications)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - Lakepoint State Park now has a new and exciting feature.

On Thursday, officials with the park met with local leaders and business community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new off-road vehicle course, located on the grounds of the former golf course.

“Lakepoint State Park has a great reputation as being a family-friendly fishing destination and we want to provide new amenities to the park that will enhance the overall guest experience,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Providing this new ORV course here at Lakepoint is another example of expanding our offerings to a growing outdoor recreation segment, and if you enjoy a more relaxing golf cart cruise, you can also take a ride down our new motorized natural trail.”

Caption

The course is open to everyone for $20, and can be driven with off highway vehicles with novice and experienced courses.

According to a press release, the creation of the off-road vehicle course and the motorized nature trail, which is woven into the campground, provides additional amenities for visitors to Lakepoint State Park. A grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs helped fund the projects at Lakepoint.

The park is working at securing off-road side-by-side vehicles to rent and use on the course, but currently visitors must provide their own vehicle to use it.

The off-road course will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ: New amenity to open at Lakepoint State Park.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach
Tobias March charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting.
Argument over car battery led to Dothan murder
Fatal shooting in Covington County
Man shot to death in Covington County
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges

Latest News

Area church members gather to pray for Saint Stephen's Episcopal
Churches support community in wake of deadly church shooting in Vestavia Hills
Stephanie Arnold, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, reacts to deadly church...
Stephanie Arnold, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, reacts to deadly church shooting
A message from Rector, The Rev. John Burruss SOURCE: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
A message from Rector, The Rev. John Burruss SOURCE: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Vestavia Hills PD: 3 shot, 2 dead at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church
Vestavia Hills PD: 3 shot, 2 dead at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church