Geneva Police Department hosting Junior Police Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department, in association with the Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, announced an upcoming summer children event.

The Geneva PD will host a Junior Police Academy this summer for kids in grades 6-8. It will be held at the Geneva City Hall from July 25-29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Some of the topics that will be covered during the Academy include:

Patrol procedures.

Crime scene investigation and collecting evidence.

Drug & alcohol awareness.

Internet safety.

CPR training.

K9.

And much more.

The Geneva Police Department is hosting a 5 day Junior Academy for kids in grades 6-8. (Geneva Police Department)

Spaces are limited, so the GPD asks those wanting their kids to participate to sign up early. Sign ups will be at the Geneva Police Department, located at 517 South Commerce Street, which is also the location of City Hall where the camp will be held.

The deadline for sign ups will be July 15.

The Department and the Chamber of Commerce are also reaching out to the community to help provide meals for the student attending. Local restaurants, stores, or organizations wishing to donate lunch for one or more of the 5 day Junior Police Academy are asked to contact the Police Department at (334) 684-6496.

The GPD will also be accepting monetary donations from the public to help cover the costs for food.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.