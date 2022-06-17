Dangerously Hot

SYNOPSIS – Very HOT 7-days for the southeast. Heat advisories are already in place for all Wiregrass counties. We will reach 105 by the end of next week.

TODAY – Partly Cloudy. High near 99°. Winds light and variable 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light and variable

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 100°.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy Low: 66° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 96° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.