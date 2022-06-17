Advertisement

Dangerously Hot

By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Very HOT 7-days for the southeast. Heat advisories are already in place for all Wiregrass counties. We will reach 105 by the end of next week.

TODAY – Partly Cloudy. High near 99°.  Winds light and variable  20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds light and variable

TOMORROW  – Partly Cloudy. High near 100°.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy Low: 66° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 96° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

