From baseball diamond to golf course

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- It all started two years ago. When COVID-19 hit and Field Dismuke could no longer play the sport he loved, that’s when he traded in his bat and glove for a club.

“My dad started playing and I came out here a lot during that summer of COVID,” he said. “I realized I was pretty good at, and I could maybe have a future in it.”

It’s the individual aspect of the sport that’s fueled his love for the game.

“No one could control like what I did,” Dismuke continued. “If I shot 100, that was my fault. It wasn’t anyone else’s fault. If I shot 70, I did that and no one else did.”

After just two years of swinging a club, Dismuke is back in the playing field of the Future Masters for the second straight year and he’s looking to leave his mark at the Dothan Country Club.

“It really helped me prepare with all the better people, because it made me want to practice and work harder and I’ve practiced and worked harder all year and I’ve gotten ready for this,” he said.

Kevin Klein serves as the tournament director for the Future Masters, he also doubles down as Field’s high school golf coach.

“There is no one here in this tournament who has played less golf than he has over their career up there,” Klein said.

After working on his chipping and putting, he has all the keys to make some noise in the 73rd Annual Future Masters.

“He wants to compete out there and obviously he’s only been playing golf for two years,” Klein said. “It’s hard to do. But he’s going to go give it every chance he has.”

“It’s an honor to be able to play in it, to have a chance to even go out here and have a chance to win,” Dismuke finished.

Dismuke and the rest of the 13 and 14-year-old division will tee off on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

