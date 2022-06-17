Authorities investigating Walton County gas station robbery

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a gas station in Miramar Beach.

Deputies said they responded to a call at a Circle K around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The caller allegedly told police an employee was being held at gun point.

Investigators reported the suspect took some cash and ran towards a nearby plaza.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a blue mask over his face, a black Cleveland baseball hat with an old logo. We’re told he was wearing a blue long sleeve button-down shirt, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.

