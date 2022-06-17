Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police have identified the two people that were killed in a shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church on June 17.

Authorities say 84-year-old Walter Rainey, of Irondale, and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager, of Pelham, were killed in the shooting. Police say Rainey died on the scene while Yeager was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say an 84-year-old woman is being treated at a local hospital.

An attendee at the event subdued the shooter, holding him until police arrived. Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police said, “The person that subdued him is a hero.”

Authorities say this happened at a church event called the “Boomer’s Potluck Dinner.” Police say the suspect was an occasional attendee of the potluck.

The shooter has not been identified, but has been described as a 71-year-old man. Police believe he worked alone.

The suspect is in custody at the Vestavia Hills Police Department, awaiting capital murder charges.

