Advertisement

Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police have identified the two people that were killed in a shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church on June 17.

Authorities say 84-year-old Walter Rainey, of Irondale, and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager, of Pelham, were killed in the shooting. Police say Rainey died on the scene while Yeager was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say an 84-year-old woman is being treated at a local hospital.

An attendee at the event subdued the shooter, holding him until police arrived. Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police said, “The person that subdued him is a hero.”

Authorities say this happened at a church event called the “Boomer’s Potluck Dinner.” Police say the suspect was an occasional attendee of the potluck.

The shooter has not been identified, but has been described as a 71-year-old man. Police believe he worked alone.

The suspect is in custody at the Vestavia Hills Police Department, awaiting capital murder charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach
Bats fly around one particular building in the apartment complex.
Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

Latest News

Record amount of road work in Broome County this summer.
Two routes in downtown Enterprise to be resurfaced beginning Monday
Road Work
Milling and resurfacing projects in Dothan
Incumbent Kay Ivey is declaring victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Gov. Ivey announces Alabama hits brand-new record low unemployment rate
Man killed during assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility