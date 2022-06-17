Advertisement

ADPH warns of heat-related illnesses

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sun was beating down on folks in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park on Thursday. Temperatures were nearing 100 degrees.

“Just trying to stay hydrated,” one parkgoer said.

While some people are braving the weather, medical professionals urge you to do so safely to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

“When you start having signs and symptoms of being in the heat, heat exhaustion, don’t wait until you get worse,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Some of the symptoms for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, weakness, dizziness, headache or even vomiting.

As for heat stroke, you may have a temperature above 103 degrees, a lack of sweat, a rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness or even passing out, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Landers wants you to keep a close eye on heat index. Temperatures can vary throughout the day.

“After about 10 o’clock and up until about 4 o-clock, that’s really the hottest part of the day,” she said.

She encourages everyone to stay well hydrated by drinking water and electrolyte drinks.

Additionally, what you wear can help lesson your chances for heat related illness.

“Wear lighter colored clothes, loosely fitted clothes, again, clothes that might allow a little better air circulation,” she said.

Landers adds it is also a good idea to wear a hat to shade your face and to take regular breaks.

