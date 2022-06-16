Travis Baxley named Pike Lib head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - From one team of Patriots to another, former Pike Road defensive coordinator Travis Baxley was named the new head football coach and athletic director of Pike Liberal Arts today.

Baxley has 13 years of coaching experience under his belt and most recently helped lead Pike Road to a Class 5A State Championship.

Now, he will look to do the same with Pike Lib, a championship caliber program, that is making the move to the AHSAA.

“You wonder, ‘Hey, if we could play those schools we’d beat their butt.’ you know,” said Baxley. “The public schools think, ‘Oh, you’re just private.’ Well, we’re fixing to get our chance coming up and our athletes are excited about that.”

