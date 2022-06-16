Advertisement

Therapeutic summer camps cancelled

Dothan Leisure Services hope to hold the camp next summer.
Summer camp, outdoors generic
Summer camp, outdoors generic(WILX)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services have cancelled the Therapeutic Recreation Camps for the Summer of 2022.

According to Recreation Leader Lorena Guttowsky, they’ve been cancelled due to the Recreation Center remaining under construction.

“We want it to be safe for everyone,” said Guttowsky.

Dothan Leisure Services hope to hold the camp next summer.

