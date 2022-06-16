Therapeutic summer camps cancelled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services have cancelled the Therapeutic Recreation Camps for the Summer of 2022.

According to Recreation Leader Lorena Guttowsky, they’ve been cancelled due to the Recreation Center remaining under construction.

“We want it to be safe for everyone,” said Guttowsky.

Dothan Leisure Services hope to hold the camp next summer.

