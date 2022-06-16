Advertisement

Temporary closure of Forever Wild trail

Connector A portion of Forever Wild trails temporary closure.
Connector A portion of Forever Wild trails temporary closure.(Alabama State Parks)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, June 20, the Connector A portion of the Forever Wild trail will close.

According to a press release, the closure is due to a sewer line rehabilitation project that runs parallel to that section of the trail.

While all trails and trail heads will be open, some areas, like boardwalks, will have limited accessibility.

The sewer rehabilitation project is estimated to be completed in August and with it, the Connector A portion reopened.

Forever Wilds asks that visitors do not attempt to navigate past barricades blocking off the connector, for their own safety.

Additional updates can be found on Dothan Leisure Services Facebook, Southeast Alabama Mountain Bikers Facebook, or by calling Tyson Carter at 334-615-3700.

