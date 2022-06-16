Samson man surrenders to U.S. Marshals for child pornography charges

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Samson man faces federal child pornography charges, accused of possessing images of young children on his phone.

Harley Wambles, 25, surrendered to U.S. Marshals Wednesday after learning of the indictment, his attorney told News 4.

Court records indicate the U.S. Department of Justice seized his cell phone that contained photos of children under 12 years old.

The alleged crime in Coffee County occurred in 2019, per the indictment unsealed this week.

Wambles pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

His attorney, David Harrison, said he has no criminal history and Alabama court records show none.

“We are looking forward to getting this behind us,” said Harrison of the case which has no trial date set.

Stream News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.