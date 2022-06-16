Advertisement

Samson man surrenders to U.S. Marshals for child pornography charges

Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.(MGN)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Samson man faces federal child pornography charges, accused of possessing images of young children on his phone.

Harley Wambles, 25, surrendered to U.S. Marshals Wednesday after learning of the indictment, his attorney told News 4.

Court records indicate the U.S. Department of Justice seized his cell phone that contained photos of children under 12 years old.

The alleged crime in Coffee County occurred in 2019, per the indictment unsealed this week.

Wambles pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

His attorney, David Harrison, said he has no criminal history and Alabama court records show none.

“We are looking forward to getting this behind us,” said Harrison of the case which has no trial date set.

