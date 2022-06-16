Advertisement

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools

A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. (Source: WGAL)
By Tom Lehman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGAL) - A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools.

Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate, is introducing the bill in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.

However, Mastriano is already facing pushback from the state’s largest teachers’ union.

State Education Association President Rich Askey says more guns in schools could lead to more violence and complicate police response to an active shooter.

“If a first responder comes in and sees someone with a gun, they’re not going to know if it’s that person causing problems, or if it’s the librarian, and what are they gonna do?” he said.

Mastriano’s office said the legislation will require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be armed at a school. Those staffers would also be trained on how to interact with law enforcement.

Val Finnell of Gun Owners of America backs Mastriano’s proposal and provided input on the bill.

“Over 20 states have these measures in place already, and there haven’t really been any problems with teachers having their guns stolen or taken from them,” Finnell said.

The proposal would require armed school staffers to have a valid state concealed carry permit and receive additional education and certification for proficiency and training.

Copyright 2022 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach
Tobias March charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting.
Argument over car battery led to Dothan murder
Fatal shooting in Covington County
Man shot to death in Covington County
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges

Latest News

Legal Talk Tuesday: Jury Duty
Legal Talk Tuesday: Voter Photo ID
Legal Talk Tuesday: True or False
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election