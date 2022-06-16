Offers pour in for Elba’s Alvin Henderson entering sophomore season

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Summer is heating up and so is Elba sophomore Alvin Henderson’s recruiting process.

Already regarded as the top recruit in the state for the class of 2025 by some, the Elba Tiger running back has 51 offers so far and his latest offer is perhaps his biggest coming from the University of Alabama.

“Coming into last year, I was kind of like first few games played pretty good,” Henderson said. “My coaches were like ‘don’t worry about getting recruited, everything is going to come.’ So, I just sat back and was patient. I was thinking in my head, I probably won’t get recruited until like my 11th grade year because this is such a small school.”

The first week of playoffs came and the offers started pouring in.

“That night I went out and competed,” he said. “I think it was one of my best games of the season. I scored four touchdowns before halftime. I mean, I couldn’t have done it without my great o-line and my coaches.”

“We knew he was a good player, but you know, having a kid that’s 15 years old and you know with over 50 offers is almost unheard of,” said Elba head coach Marc Sieving said.

Henderson has given a lot of his credit to the big guys up front.

“They get after it each and every play,” Henderson continued. “We actually have some good athletes out there I want them to begin like looked at and recruited too.”

“He knows he can’t get there by himself, Sieving added. “So, you know, Alvin’s going to block for his teammates and his teammates are going to block for him.”

Henderson taking it all in as colleges around the country continue reaching out...in just this month alone the rising sophomore has received 14 offers.

“These last two weeks I’ve been getting offers from big Power 5 schools. I mean; it couldn’t happen without my coaches,” Henderson said.

“Yeah, he’s definitely got you know, apparently what people are looking for,” Sieving finished.

