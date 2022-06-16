Advertisement

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting
Tobias March charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting.
Argument over car battery led to Dothan murder
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach
Fatal shooting in Covington County
Man shot to death in Covington County

Latest News

safety academy
12 local teens participate in Wiregrass safety academy
SARCOA
SARCOA employees walk for elder abuse awareness
Elder financial abuse and the questions to ask when it's suspected.
Story of financial abuse warns elders of internet scams
ALDOT announced Tuesday that the original start date for the work on Main Street was being...
Enterprise Main Street roadwork delayed