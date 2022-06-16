Advertisement

Man killed during assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate died following an assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner’s report said the 41-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld until his family has been notified, sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault on June 15, 2022, at 4:27 p.m. He died about an hour later.

The coroner said an examination will be performed to document the injuries.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Law Enforcement Services Division.

The victim was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction out of Jefferson County.


