Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying person

Jackson Co. attempt to identify
Jackson Co. attempt to identify(WTVY)
By Press Release
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a person of interest in an incident that occurred in Jackson County. If you have any information regarding this incident, which may lead to the identity of the person pictured below, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through our JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting
Tobias March charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting.
Argument over car battery led to Dothan murder
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach
Fatal shooting in Covington County
Man shot to death in Covington County

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
The goal of “Men’s Health Month” is to increase awareness of health issues in men so they, and...
Men’s Health Month encourages men to pay attention to health issues
Georgia Congressman to improve internet access through new funding
Georgia congressman to improve internet access and emergency services