Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying person

JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a person of interest in an incident that occurred in Jackson County. If you have any information regarding this incident, which may lead to the identity of the person pictured below, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through our JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

