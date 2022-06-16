Intense Heat Continues
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Intense heat will dominate through the weekend and beyond, with highs averaging in the upper 90s. Some spots later next week may reach 105° or so. A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, but rain chances for the weekend and much of next week look very low.
TONIGHT – Any rain ends early, then clearing late. Low near 76°. Winds variable at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 99°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light NW.
EXTENDED
SAT: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 100° 10%
SUN: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Low: 73° High: 97° 5%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 96° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 99° 5%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 103° 5%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 105° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
