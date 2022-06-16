Advertisement

Intense Heat Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Intense heat will dominate through the weekend and beyond, with highs averaging in the upper 90s. Some spots later next week may reach 105° or so. A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, but rain chances for the weekend and much of next week look very low.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends early, then clearing late. Low near 76°.  Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 99°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 100° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Low: 73° High: 97° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 96° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 99° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 76° High: 103° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 105° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

