The heat shows no signs of letting up

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Once again today the big story is the heat, a heat advisory is in effect for the whole area today. This afternoon a few showers possible but rain coverage will be low over the next week. Temperatures Saturday will hit the triple digits and we will see them again next week so stay safe outside over the next week or so!

TODAY – Partly sunny, slight rain chances. High near 98°. Winds E 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds Light and variable 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 98°. Winds N 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 100° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 97° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 99° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 78° High: 103° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 80° High: 105° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 80° High: 105° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

