GOP Senate runoff among Tuesday’s elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Runoff election day will be here soon. Voters can choose the winners of races that did not have a clear winner in May’s primary election, and the Republican U.S. Senate race will be on Tuesday’s ballots.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks wants to make the move from congressman to a senator, and Katie Britt is a political newcomer but worked for retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, who both of these candidates are hoping to replace.

“I am the candidate that will fight hard to protect and promote those foundational principles who have made us who we are as a people. Those consist primarily of what is in the United States Constitution,” said Brooks.

Brooks earned 29% of the votes in the primary election, so he has a different campaign strategy.

“I’ve been trying to emphasize some of the contrast between myself and my opponent,” he said. “I have one of the best anti-tax records in the history of the state of Alabama.”

He says his history serving the state makes him the right candidate to protect Alabamians.

“I was ranked number one in the fight against higher taxes by the Alabama Taxpayers’ Defense Fund. That’s a pretty doggone good record if you’re trying to protect family incomes,” said Brooks.

“Hardworking Alabama families can’t make ends meet,” said Britt. “And we need leaders that understand that. It’s time for the next generation of conservatives to step up and fight to preserve the nation that we know and love.”

Once an aide for Shelby, Britt says her campaign support has increased after the primary.

“We have a great state with great people, and we have a great story to tell, and people are energized the momentum of this campaign,” she said.

Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Britt said she wants to put his policies back in place.

“Sealing and securing our border, putting back in the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in the public charge,” she said. “It’s standing with Israel, it’s holding China accountable, it’s achieving peace through strength.”

And the winner of this race will face democratic candidate, Will Boyd, in November’s general election.

