Emergency blood drive at Southeast Health due to low inventory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An emergency blood drive Thursday at Southeast Health is taking place due to dangerously low inventory levels.

The blood drive is organized through Life South and will take place in the Blood Mobile from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Melinda Hinds, Life South’s District Community Development Coordinator, said they are in great need of all blood types, but universal blood types, O negative and positive, are especially appreciated.

According to Hinds, summer traveling caused a shortage of blood donations and depleted the hospital’s inventories.

To find a blood drive near you or inquire about holding a blood drive at your church or business visit the Life South website HERE.

