Advertisement

24th Annual Youth Fishing Day at Eastgate Park

24th Annual Youth Fishing Day
24th Annual Youth Fishing Day(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The free fishing event will be held at Eastgate Park’s pond and is for children ages 5-12.

You may enter the park after 7:30 am on Saturday to start fishing. In addition to fish, children will be fishing for other great prizes. It’s important to note, however, that fishing spots may not be reserved. The dangerous heat will not be settling in until after 10 am Saturday morning so most of the fishing should be comfortable if proper precautions are taken. Be sure to hydrate and stay in the shade.

You can call 334-615-3730 for more information on the event.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach
Tobias March charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting.
Argument over car battery led to Dothan murder
Fatal shooting in Covington County
Man shot to death in Covington County
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges

Latest News

Summer camp, outdoors generic
Therapeutic summer camps cancelled
Connector A portion of Forever Wild trails temporary closure.
Temporary closure of Forever Wild trail
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
safety academy
12 local teens participate in Wiregrass safety academy