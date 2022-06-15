Advertisement

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day educates public about human rights issue

Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It’s an opportunity to get a better understanding...
Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It’s an opportunity to get a better understanding of what abuse and neglect of an elderly person looks like.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It’s an opportunity to get a better understanding of what abuse and neglect of an elderly person looks like.

About one in 10 Americans over the age of 60 have experienced some form of Elder Abuse, according to the National Council on Aging. Some estimates range as high as five million elders who are abused each year.

Elder abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect, and abandonment. The abusers often include children, other family members, and spouses, as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living, and other facilities.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is about raising awareness about the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. Get the facts on elder abuse from the National Council on Aging at ncoa.org/article/get-the-facts-on-elder-abuse.

A new Alabama Elder Justice Center will officially open Wednesday, dedicated to protecting the elderly from abuse. The Elder Justice Center of Alabama will officially open its doors in Montevallo at 10:00 a.m. Learn more about the Alabama Department of Senior Service’s fight against Elder Abuse at bamaageline.gov/elder-abuse/

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
Firearm assault leaves one dead
N Bell Street Dothan
NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
The Abbeville Police Department recovered approximately 4.1 pounds of marijuana, in addition to...
Abbeville traffic stop turned drug bust lands 2 in jail

Latest News

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally after Fed’s big rate hike to fight inflation
Live at Lunch - Tee-off for Kids
Live at Lunch - Tee-off for Kids
Abbeville’s Police Department working overtime to keep community safe
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills