Warriors host summer basketball tournament

Wiregrass teams take the court at Dale County for summer competition.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass basketball teams taking the court in Dale County for some summer ball action.

The Warriors hosting the tournament featuring surrounding teams including Abbeville, Ashford, Elba, Houston Academy, G.W. Long and Slocomb.

Dale County head coach James Edmonds says he enjoys hosting these summer tournaments because it gives him a chance to evaluate his upcoming team and opposing teams as well.

“It’s extremely helpful for all these teams,” said Edmonds. “We tried to stay away from playing area opponents but we also get to see them when we’re in these tournaments. It’s good like I said earlier for younger guys to get floor time. So, seeing that and then seeing our opponents too and gauging how good they are, who might have graduated, stuff like that. It’s always good to get an advantage that way.”

