Wallace baseball and softball camps in full swing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The annual Mackey Sasser and David Russo baseball and softball camps are underway, teaching the basics to some potential future Govs.

After more than two decades of coaching the fundamentals to nearly 2,000 young athletes, the final Mackey Sasser baseball camp is underway.

“Having this camp means a lot to me because I went through camps when I grew up in Tallahassee, Florida,” Sasser said. “I went every summer for two weeks and it’s just something exciting and fun.”

A camp that has produced several Wallace Govs.

“It’s a great honor to be able to have them out here and then come play for me and it shows they’ve been working hard and do what they have to do,” Sasser added.

“The hitting is pretty fun I just like playing ball with my friends out here,” Tristan Ivey said.

And when asked what his favorite part about the camp was he said “Hitting dingers.”

Just across the parking lot, softball head coach David Russo hosting his 8th youth camp.

“First the thing we want the girls to have the love of softball, Russo said. “A lot of these girls eventually they could be future lady Govs.”

Over the years, Russo has been able to work with several of the same athletes like Mattie Watford who has been coming to camp for six years.

“We’d love to see them develop to see how they progress through the years, but it’s really neat to go out to the rec leagues and as they play in all stars to see him play. It’s just really rewarding,” Russo added.

“I enjoy all the coaches here they’re really fun,” said Mattie Watford. “We play a lot of scrimmage games after it’s super fun.”

She’s seeing a difference in her game thanks to the camp.

“Definitely the outfield all the pop fly drills and all that like and infield definitely it’s helped me a lot and definitely batting, batting has helped me a lot.”

And when asked if she sees yourself playing for the Lady Govs one day she said: “You know it.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

