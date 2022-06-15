Advertisement

Wallace baseball and softball camps in full swing

camp
camp
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The annual Mackey Sasser and David Russo baseball and softball camps are underway, teaching the basics to some potential future Govs.

After more than two decades of coaching the fundamentals to nearly 2,000 young athletes, the final Mackey Sasser baseball camp is underway.

“Having this camp means a lot to me because I went through camps when I grew up in Tallahassee, Florida,” Sasser said. “I went every summer for two weeks and it’s just something exciting and fun.”

A camp that has produced several Wallace Govs.

“It’s a great honor to be able to have them out here and then come play for me and it shows they’ve been working hard and do what they have to do,” Sasser added.

“The hitting is pretty fun I just like playing ball with my friends out here,” Tristan Ivey said.

And when asked what his favorite part about the camp was he said “Hitting dingers.”

Just across the parking lot, softball head coach David Russo hosting his 8th youth camp.

“First the thing we want the girls to have the love of softball, Russo said. “A lot of these girls eventually they could be future lady Govs.”

Over the years, Russo has been able to work with several of the same athletes like Mattie Watford who has been coming to camp for six years.

“We’d love to see them develop to see how they progress through the years, but it’s really neat to go out to the rec leagues and as they play in all stars to see him play. It’s just really rewarding,” Russo added.

“I enjoy all the coaches here they’re really fun,” said Mattie Watford. “We play a lot of scrimmage games after it’s super fun.”

She’s seeing a difference in her game thanks to the camp.

“Definitely the outfield all the pop fly drills and all that like and infield definitely it’s helped me a lot and definitely batting, batting has helped me a lot.”

And when asked if she sees yourself playing for the Lady Govs one day she said: “You know it.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
Firearm assault leaves one dead
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

Latest News

Killingsworth named All-American
Former Headland Ram and Wallace Gov tabbed NJCAA All-American
Eufaula's Jerrel Jernigan took home football's biggest prize in 2012 when his Giants won the...
Jerrel Jernigan named Eufaula head football coach
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn baseball advances to College World Series
The Troy Trojans come in at No. 22 in the latest Mid-Major Poll.
Troy Women’s Basketball camp coming to Dothan