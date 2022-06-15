Summer months bring challenges to Wiregrass Area Food Bank

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The summer months typically mean rationing at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Supply chain issues aren’t making things any easier.

Schools out for the summer mean fewer food drives, and that takes a toll on the organization’s canned goods supply.

Right now, the food bank is looking for fresh produce, if local farmers have extra on hand to donate, and frozen meats.

“We just had the Stamp Out Hunger national food drive, which was great,” expresses Julie Gonzalez, Assistant Director. “We got about 6,000 pounds of food, but we are normally accustomed to receiving about 12,000 pounds of food during that food drive. So, we’re getting a little bit trickle by trickle, but we need a lot more.”

The food bank did get a truck load of food on Wednesday from Montgomery, something they haven’t seen in months.

If you’re looking to donate or put on a food drive, you can call the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at (334) 794-9775.

They are located at 382 Twitchell Road in Dothan.

