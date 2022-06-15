Advertisement

SARCOA employees walk for elder abuse awareness

SARCOA
SARCOA(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Employees and associates at a local aging organization collectively walked over 13,000,000 steps from May 1st through June 15th to spread awareness on elder abuse.

SARCOA’s staff wore purple t-shirts on Wednesday saying, “see it, stop it, prevent it,” for the cause.

They say it’s important to stay aware, because elder abuse typically happens to a senior by someone who is close to them.

Deb Hodgett, SARCOA Outreach Coordinator explains, “Could be a family member, could be a good friend, or neighbor, so people don’t often see the signs because you don’t often think people that are close to you are going to be the ones that are also often causing the abuse.”

If you have any suspicions or questions about elder abuse, call SARCOA at (334) 793-6843 for information and resources.

