Man shot to death in Covington County

Covington County shooting(WTVY)
By Press Release
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Jackson Town Road in the Horn Hill Community. Brandon Keith Foley, white male from Opp, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

James Derek Peoples, white male of Opp, has been arrested for drug possession charges, failure to appear, and is suspect in the death of Foley. Peoples is being held with no bond. The case is under investigation.

More information will be released as the case unfolds.

