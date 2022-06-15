Man shot to death in Covington County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Jackson Town Road in the Horn Hill Community. Brandon Keith Foley, white male from Opp, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

James Derek Peoples, white male of Opp, has been arrested for drug possession charges, failure to appear, and is suspect in the death of Foley. Peoples is being held with no bond. The case is under investigation.

More information will be released as the case unfolds.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

