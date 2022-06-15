Advertisement

Man sentenced to life for murder and theft

Joshua Kyle Nunn will serve life in prison following his plea to charges of second-degree murder, grand theft auto and petit theft.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison to charges of murder and theft.

Earlier this year, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call where a 72-year-old woman was found murdered in her home.

After being taken into custody by officials, Nunn claimed he used a hammer on the elderly victim, who was discovered to be his mother, tried to suffocate her with a pillow, and wrapped a cord from an alarm clock around her neck to choke her because he wanted his debit card and her debit card.

Nunn is charged with second degree murder, grand theft auto, petit theft and will serve his mandatory life sentence with no early release.

