Man found guilty in molestation cases

Jacob J. Ramirez
Jacob J. Ramirez(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday in three counts of molestation.

Jacob J. Ramirez, 32, was initially charged last year alongside another DeFuniak man after both were accused of sexually abusing children left in their care.

Ramirez is being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 years or older.

He’s currently facing a potential life sentence in Florida’s Department of Corrections.

