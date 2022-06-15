Jerrel Jernigan named Eufaula head football coach

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Super Bowl champion Jerrel Jernigan has been named the new head football coach of the Eufaula Tigers.

He previously served as the receivers coach for the high school before being named head coach.

Jernigan graduated from Eufaula High School in 2007.

He picked up right where he left off in high school when he got to Troy University where he started all four seasons for the Trojans.

The New York Giants drafted Jernigan in the third round of the 2011 draft.

He would go on to play four seasons for the Giants including 2011 when the Giants capped it off by winning Super Bowl 46 against the New England Patriots in his rookie season.

