Advertisement

Jerrel Jernigan named Eufaula head football coach

Jernigan previously served as the receivers coach
Eufaula's Jerrel Jernigan took home football's biggest prize in 2012 when his Giants won the...
Eufaula's Jerrel Jernigan took home football's biggest prize in 2012 when his Giants won the Super Bowl.(wsfa)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Super Bowl champion Jerrel Jernigan has been named the new head football coach of the Eufaula Tigers.

He previously served as the receivers coach for the high school before being named head coach.

Jernigan graduated from Eufaula High School in 2007.

He picked up right where he left off in high school when he got to Troy University where he started all four seasons for the Trojans.

The New York Giants drafted Jernigan in the third round of the 2011 draft.

He would go on to play four seasons for the Giants including 2011 when the Giants capped it off by winning Super Bowl 46 against the New England Patriots in his rookie season.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
Firearm assault leaves one dead
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

Latest News

Killingsworth named All-American
Former Headland Ram and Wallace Gov tabbed NJCAA All-American
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn baseball advances to College World Series
The Troy Trojans come in at No. 22 in the latest Mid-Major Poll.
Troy Women’s Basketball camp coming to Dothan
Team Wolfpack headed to Karate World Championship
Team Wolfpack headed to Karate World Championship