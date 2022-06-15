Advertisement

Intense Heat Builds

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather will make headlines across the Wiregrass for the next 10 days. Short-term, some shower and thunderstorm activity will bring pockets of relief Wednesday and Thursday evenings, with spotty activity again Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds W/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated late-day showers and thunderstorms. High near 98°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 98° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 100° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Low: 75° High: 97° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 99° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 78° High: 103° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 14, 2022