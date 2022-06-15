Intense Heat Builds
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather will make headlines across the Wiregrass for the next 10 days. Short-term, some shower and thunderstorm activity will bring pockets of relief Wednesday and Thursday evenings, with spotty activity again Friday and Saturday.
TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W/NW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated late-day showers and thunderstorms. High near 98°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 98° 20%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 100° 30%
SUN: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Low: 75° High: 97° 5%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 99° 10%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 78° High: 103° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
