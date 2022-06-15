Advertisement

Heat mixed with afternoon storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The heat continues today and the rest of the week, this evening we could see another line of showers and storms some could be strong to severe with gusty winds so make sure to stay weather aware. The rest of the week looks pretty dry with VERY dangerous heat over the weekend, stay indoors if all possible.

TODAY – Partly sunny, afternoon showers and storms. High near 96°. Winds N 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, rain ending. Low near 74°. Winds NE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 98°. Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 98° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 100° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 99° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 96° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 79° High: 102° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 78° High: 103° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

N Bell Street Dothan
Firearm assault leaves one dead
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
The Abbeville Police Department recovered approximately 4.1 pounds of marijuana, in addition to...
Abbeville traffic stop turned drug bust lands 2 in jail
N Bell Street Dothan
NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-15-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-15-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 14, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Hot, With Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-14-22
Dangerous heat this week