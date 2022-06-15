Former Headland Ram and Wallace Gov tabbed NJCAA All-American

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The awards just keep coming for former Headland Ram and Wallace Gov, Jake Killingsworth.

He received second team all-American honors at catcher by the NJCAA adding to his long list of accomplishments after an astounding sophomore season.

Killingsworth batted .441 with 26 doubles, 8 home runs, and 65 RBIs.

He led the league in all, but one of those categories.

Killingsworth becomes the second All-American for the Govs in as many years.

“It was amazing. It was a great feeling. It was something that I had kind of been fighting for over a year. I mean, I wanted to be an All-American. I definitely want to have my name on the fence out there at Wallace. I think probably right after I won Player of the Year, I kind of thought you know that there was a good possibility that I would be able to make it in at least one of the three teams.”

