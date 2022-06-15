Dothan utility customers could be paid because of credit card breach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan utility customers victimized by a data breach could be compensated after the settlement of a class action lawsuit.

Credit and debit card information used for online payments through Central Square’s Click2Gov processor was compromised.

That company has a history of data breaches.

In 2017 and 2018, hackers intruded systems running on the Click2Gov portal in several U.S. cities. That breach, per published reports, compromised 300,000 cards and resulted in the theft of about $2 million.

Dothan customers data got hacked between August and October 2019, though it is unclear how many cards were compromised.

When notified of the breach on November 6, the city did not reveal the matter publicly for two weeks.

Because Click2Gov accepted only Mastercard and Visa, holders of other cards were not affected.

Dothan IT Director Jack Mason said after the breach, it appeared only utility customers who stored their card information for repeat payments were impacted.

The deadline to submit claims is September 8, but those who do so relinquish their right to individually sue Central Square.

There are several tiers of settlements that can be reviewed at CSTSettlement.com.

Customers potentially entitled to settlement either have or likely will receive a notification via mail.

Dothan moved to another processor a few months after the breach.

