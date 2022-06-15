Dothan police searching for missing man with medical issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person.

DPD says 61-year-old, Wesley Paul Hodge was last seen at his residence, in Dothan, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 PM.

Wesley Paul Hodge (WTVY)

When he went missing, Wesley was wearing a black and blue shirt, black shorts, and gray tennis shoes. Wesley is described as 5′9″ and 160 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

Wesley does have medical issues, according to Dothan Police. If you come in contact with him, you should call the police immediately.

