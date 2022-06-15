Auburn is Omaha bound

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Auburn baseball team is officially on the road to Omaha.

A reverse Tiger Walk held at Plainsman Park Wednesday to send off the squad.

Auburn fans lining the street here to give their team a proper sendoff

Auburn is on a mission to capture the Men’s College World Series as they make their sixth all time world series appearance.

“We’re ready to get on this plane,” infielder Brady Moore said. “This is what we’ve prepared for. This is what we wanted to do. You know, we wanted that short turn around. We want to get to Omaha and we want to play baseball. The job is not finished and we’re going up there to prove something led by Coach Buttermaker over here.”

“I think you can hear it in the players’ voices,” head coach Butch Thompson said. I think there’s an intention of not getting there, there’s an intention of having success and going for it there. It already makes me feel pretty good before taking off that they’re interested in having success and trying to play championship-level baseball.”

This team living by the motto of no excuses, and it shows from being projected to finish last in the SEC West to finding themselves in the final field of eight.

Auburn has blocked out the noise and proved they deserve to be in Omaha.

“There should be a level of confidence,” Thompson said. “You just don’t want it to cross the line of like ‘Man, we’ve already climbed the mountain,’ and you haven’t. I want them to take confidence from Corvallis. I don’t want them to feel like they’ve claimed anything.

“You know it feels good,” Moore finished. “There are not many people that are still playing right now, and I think we’ve earned it.”

Auburn will make its 2022 College World Series debut with conference foe Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.

