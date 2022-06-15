ALEA Driver License Offices to be Closed in Observance of Juneteenth

(Press Release) - The information below is provided from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Offices across the state will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday established in June 2021.

The day is set aside to commemorate the emancipation of slavery in the United States. Originating in Galveston, Texas, the holiday has been celebrated every June 19, in various parts of the United States since 1865. Earlier this month, Governor Kay Ivey authorized Monday, June 20, as a holiday for those employed by the state of Alabama for the second year in a row. Since Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday will be recognized the following Monday.

While Driver License Offices will be closed in recognition of the federal holiday, we would like to remind everyone of the variety of online services that will still be available for citizens including Driver License renewals, ability to update addresses and emergency contacts, reinstatement services, ability to schedule appointments and more.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “We would like to thank all customers for their patience and understanding over the extended holiday weekend. While we encourage everyone to utilize our enhanced online services, we would also like to take another opportunity to remind all citizens of the upcoming STAR ID deadline, which is less than one year away.”

The STAR ID is Alabama’s version of the federal REAL ID program and stands for Secure, Trusted and Reliable Identification. The Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to May 3, 2023, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on driver licensing agencies across the nation.

To obtain the first STAR ID, citizens must visit one of ALEA’s Driver License Offices and present the required documents. After the first issuance, however, STAR IDs may be renewed online or at a probate or license commissioner’s office.

The Agency offers an online guide designed to assist with the STAR ID application process, as well as to determine eligibility. Included is a checklist of requirements and necessary documents, a list of ALEA Driver License Examining Office locations across the state and the option to schedule an appointment at many of our locations.

For further information, please visit: https://www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license/star-id.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.