Alabama schools hoping to bring in more teachers ahead of the fall semester

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School districts across Alabama are scrambling to get teachers in the classrooms amid the nationwide teacher shortage.

School administrators are currently adding and dropping classes based on the number of teachers they will have this fall.

Despite the struggle, there may be some hope in Alabama.

State leaders were worried retirements would only make things worse. According to Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent of Schools, administrators were expecting hundred of teachers to retire when the year ended in May, but that didn’t happen.

Dr. Mackey says this is most likely due to state lawmakers passing the salary increase in April.

“We really think a lot of that is this late pay raise because we know that dozens and dozens of people called the state retirement systems and rescinded their retirement. They had already turned it in [and] rescinded it after the legislation passed this 20% pay raise,” said Dr. Mackey.

According to Dr. Mackey, this year was the lowest retirement rate for teachers in Alabama since 2014. He says his team is working to hand out incentives to encourage people to go into the field of education.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.