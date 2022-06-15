12 local teens participate in Wiregrass safety academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 12 students are getting hands-on experience to see if being one of Dothan’s next firefighters or police officers is right for them.

The students are going through a 2-week program at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

The focus is on police and firefighter work.

It’s all hands-on learning.

CPR, emergency management techniques, and mock crime scene scenario training are all being taught.

One student plans to follow in his father’s footsteps, who is a current fire captain here in Dothan.

“We’re out here sweating, working, learning about these careers that we want to go into, not a job, it’s a career, going to be doing this the next 20 something years of our lives,” expresses Harris Wood. “We want to do this; we want to help our community.”

“The success story we have from last year, the gentleman who we gave the seat recruit school to is now full time with the City of Dothan as a firefighter, and one of the ladies who went through on the police side, didn’t know what she wanted to do when she got into the program, and after the program, she was very interested in the law enforcement side of things, and she is on track right now to be hired with the City of Dothan as a dispatcher,” explains Jason Wright, Director of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

Awards will be given out to students at the end of the two weeks.

On Friday, the student who shows promise as a future police officer will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

For another student, a seat for the Dothan fire recruit school will be given to them.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.