Pet of the Week: Introducing Lady Di

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest edition of Pet of the Week introduced us to a majestic feline lady looking to find herself a new kingdom.

Melissa Gideon of the City of Dothan Animal Shelter stopped by for Live at Lunch and with her was 1-year-old Lady Di. She is a long-haired tortoiseshell cat, which is a breed that is more predominantly female with an around 1-in-3000 exception being male, as explained by Melissa. Her name is one related to Princess Diana, and she is said to have a very royal personality.

This 1-year-old tortoiseshell cat is looking for her forever home. (WTVY)

While Lady Di is used to people, she is a bit hesitant when it comes to human touch. Melissa explained that for any family looking to take in Lady Di, especially as an inside cat, to practice patience and understand that touch will be on her terms.

Some easy ways to get this new feline used to you and your family would be to get acquainted to being around each other, such as sitting in the same room and close by her. Let her come to you and eventually, she will.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Lady Di, meet this gorgeous lady in person, or adopt her into your home, we encourage you to give the Dothan Animal Shelter a call at (334) 615-4620. Regardless of any appointment, you can stop by at the shelter, located at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M and meet Lady Di or any of the other furry friends.

You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

