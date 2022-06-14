Navy Vet laid to rest 80 years after his death
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old navy veteran was laid to rest Tuesday morning in Samson, 80 years after his death.
Tceollyar {tee-collier} Simmons was on the U.S.S California in Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on December 7th 1941.
After years of unsuccessfully identifying Simmons’ remains DNA analysis by the defense POW-MIA accounting agency was able to confirm his identity.
One family member says they are grateful to live in a community that honors and never forgets our fallen heroes.
