Navy Vet laid to rest 80 years after his death

By Carmen Fuentes
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old navy veteran was laid to rest Tuesday morning in Samson, 80 years after his death.

Tceollyar {tee-collier} Simmons was on the U.S.S California in Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on December 7th 1941.

After years of unsuccessfully identifying Simmons’ remains DNA analysis by the defense POW-MIA accounting agency was able to confirm his identity.

One family member says they are grateful to live in a community that honors and never forgets our fallen heroes.

