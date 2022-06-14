Navy Vet laid to rest 80 years after his death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old navy veteran was laid to rest Tuesday morning in Samson, 80 years after his death.

Tceollyar {tee-collier} Simmons was on the U.S.S California in Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on December 7th 1941.

After years of unsuccessfully identifying Simmons’ remains DNA analysis by the defense POW-MIA accounting agency was able to confirm his identity.

One family member says they are grateful to live in a community that honors and never forgets our fallen heroes.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.