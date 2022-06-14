National suicide prevention hotline launches in July

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are on the eve of launching a national “988″ number for suicide prevention.

In July 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline “988″ dialing number will go live.

Lifeline will be funded by two five-year grants from The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration totaling $48 million.

There is certainly a need for something to address the rising suicide rates among Americans. The CDC says the national suicide rate grew by 30% from 2000 to 2020, (see Suicide Mortality In The United States, 2000-2020). And that increase is evident in just about every sector of society.

In the accompanying video, Jennifer Gregory with AltaPointe Health joins FOX10 News to talk more about warning signs for suicide and how beneficial this new lifeline will be.

