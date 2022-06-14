Advertisement

Motorists reminded to ‘move over’ after Alabama state trooper injured in crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a reminder to motorists of the Move Over law after a trooper working a crash scene was injured.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a reminder to motorists of the state’s Move Over law after an ALEA state trooper was injured while working a crash scene on Monday.

In a Facebook post, ALEA urged motorists to “MOVE OVER” when they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles on the side of the road. The post said a trooper was injured when his patrol unit was struck by another vehicle while he was working a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 59, less than one mile north of Springville, in St. Clair County. ALEA said the trooper and the driver of the other vehicle, whose names and conditions have not been released, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Posted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday, June 13, 2022

Alabama’s Move Over law is designed to ensure the safety of first responders, tow truck drivers, and anyone else who is on the side of the road.

“The Move Over law is a law that was enacted to reduce injuries and, or, fatalities as people are on the side of the roadway,” said Alabama State Trooper Benjamin Carswell.

