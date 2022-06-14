Advertisement

Inmate sought after escape from Kilby Correctional Facility

Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate they say escaped from an Alabama corrections facility on Tuesday.((Source: ADOC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate they say escaped from an Alabama correctional facility on Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charles C. Harris, 32, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility on Wares Ferry Road around 11:30 a.m. He is described as 5′10″ and weighing about 208 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Alabama Department of Corrections records shows Harris is serving a 15-year sentence for theft of property and burglary charges out of Covington County.

Please contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825, ALEA or police if you see Harris or know his whereabouts.

