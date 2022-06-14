Advertisement

Huntsville Police officer facing DUI charge to complete intervention program

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police officer previously arrested on a driving under the influence charge will not face prosecution according to a court order from Monday.

In a June 13 order, Madison County District Court Judge Donald Rizzardi granted a motion for HPD Officer Taylor Wright Stegall to participate in a Pre-trial Intervention Program in lieu of moving forward with the original charge.

On February 21, Officer Stegall was arrested by Alabama State Troopers and charged with a DUI. He was off-duty at the time, according to police.

ALEA says that troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Ready Section Rd. and Scott Rd. After troopers arrived on the scene, they found Brodrick Fearn, 41, suffering from injuries sustained in the wreck. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the truck Stegall was driving collided with the SUV Fearn was driving. Authorities say they later determined Stegall was under the influence and he was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail.

Stegall was placed on administrative duties during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Jesus Velasco
Judge orders time served for two men caught on I-10 with fake IDs, forged payroll checks

Latest News

Climate smart energy improvement made in Alabama
Alabama benefits from $250,000 worth of climate smart energy improvements
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
National suicide hotline launches soon
National suicide prevention hotline launches in July